County Kerry: Teenage boy, 17, dies in Bull Head cliff fall
A 17-year-old boy has died after he fell from a cliff in Lispole, County Kerry.
It happened early on Sunday afternoon in the Bull Head area, east of Dingle.
Gardaí (Irish police) said that following a search and rescue operation with the Irish Coast Guard, RNLI and Dingle Search and Rescue, the body was recovered.
The teenager was pronounced dead shortly after and has been taken to the morgue at Kerry University Hospital.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing but the death is being treated as a tragic accident at this time.