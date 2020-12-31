BBC News

Dublin: Witnesses sought after man shot by police

Published
image copyrightRTÉ
image captionGardaí cordoned off the scene of the incident on Wednesday

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has asked for witnesses to the fatal shooting of a man by gardaí (Irish police) to come forward.

The man, named by Irish broadcaster RTÉ as George Nkencho, was shot by an official garda firearm.

Gardaí were called to Manorsfield Drive in Dublin after reports of a man armed with a knife at a Eurospar shop in Hartstown.

He had reportedly threatened staff at the shop at about 12:15 local time.

After leaving the shop the man threatened uniformed gardaí with a knife in Manorfields Drive.

Gardaí said the man also threatened members of the Armed Support Unit with a knife.

image copyrightRTÉ
image captionGardaí are appealing for information about the incident

An Garda Síochána said it implemented a "graduated policing response".

This is where the use of less-than-lethal force options are initially administered in an effort to resolve an incident.

Gardaí say the less-than-lethal use of force options were unsuccessful, and a number of shots were fired from an official garda firearm.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Mr Nkencho was treated at the scene by Armed Support Unit paramedics and Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics.

He was transferred to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, where he has pronounced dead on Wednesday afternoon.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Thursday.

Related Topics

  • Dublin