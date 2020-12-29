Croatia earthquake: Rescue efforts under way in Petrinja
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck a town in Croatia, with reports of many injuries and at least one death.
A 12-year-old girl was killed, local media reported. Emergency rescuers have been deployed.
Video footage from the scene showed collapsed buildings and rubble in the central town of Petrinja.
The earthquake could be felt in the Croatian capital Zagreb and in neighbouring Bosnia and Serbia, Reuters news agency reports.
The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences reported that the earthquake struck at a depth of 10km (6 miles).
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia on Monday.