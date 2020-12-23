Coronavirus: Charlie McConologue tests positive for Covid-19
- Published
All members of the Irish cabinet are restricting their movements and waiting for a Covid test after the agriculture minister tested positive for the virus.
A spokesman for Charlie McConologue told the Irish Times that he displayed no symptoms but is self-isolating, as required by public health guidelines.
Mr McConalogue, who is 43, is from a farming background in County Donegal.
Members of the cabinet last met at Dublin Castle on Tuesday, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.
The broadcaster also reported the agriculture minister was in Brussel on government business in the last few days and was tested on his return.
Mr McConologue has led the the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine for over three months, having been appointed on 2 September.