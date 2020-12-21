Russian agents 'put poison in Navalny underpants'
- Published
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny duped a Russian FSB state agent into revealing details of an attack on him with the nerve agent Novichok, the investigative group Bellingcat reports.
The agent, Konstantin Kudryavtsev, said the Novichok had been placed in a pair of Mr Navalny's underpants.
Mr Navalny, still recovering in Berlin from the nearly fatal attack, posted a recording of the long conversation on his YouTube channel.
He fell ill on a Russian jet in August.
Bellingcat says Mr Navalny impersonated a senior security official and the call was set up to indicate it was coming from an FSB landline.
Mr Kudryavtsev also said the swift response of the airline pilot and the emergency medical team in Omsk, Siberia - where Mr Navalny was first treated - could have been the reason for the failure of the operation.
Mr Kudryavtsev said he had been sent to Omsk to seize Mr Navalny's clothes and remove all traces of Novichok from them. In the conversation, Mr Navalny posed as a senior official seeking details for a report on the FSB operation.
There has been no comment from the Russian authorities.
Last week President Vladimir Putin told a huge TV audience that the Bellingcat investigation - carried out with other Western media partners - was a "trick" invented by US intelligence.
But he added that it was right for the FSB to be shadowing Mr Navalny.
The Bellingcat report last week named several FSB agents - chemical weapons specialists - who, it alleged, had been tailing him for years before the attempt on his life.
Mr Navalny has millions of followers on social media, where he denounces Mr Putin's United Russia party as deeply corrupt and full of "crooks and thieves". He says Mr Putin runs a "feudal" system of patronage "sucking the blood out of Russia".
In the summer, before the August poisoning, Mr Navalny campaigned to get several of his supporters elected to councils in Siberia.