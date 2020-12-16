Sakharov prize: Belarus opposition leader 'humbled' by award
Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has said she is "humbled" after accepting the European Parliament's top human rights prize.
The Sakharov prize was awarded to 10 members of the country's opposition for "their courage, resilience and determination" during recent unrest.
Belarus has seen mass protests since August's disputed presidential vote, amid claims of poll-rigging.
"We are bound to win - and we will win," she said during the ceremony.
Long-term President Alexander Lukashenko has refused to concede the election and authorities in the former Soviet republic have been accused of brutality during the demonstrations that followed.
The Sakharov prize, which recognises human rights activists and dissidents around the world, is awarded annually in memory of Soviet scientist and dissident Andrei Sakharov.
Previous winners include a Uighur academic jailed by China (2019) and two Yazidi women who escaped sexual enslavement by the Islamic State group (IS) in Iraq (2016).
The prize was given to Belarus's opposition Co-ordination Council, which the European Parliament described as "an initiative of brave women, as well as prominent political and civil society figures". A number of the winners are currently in prison.
"They have stood and still stay strong in the face of a much stronger adversary. But they have on their side something that brute force can never defeat - and this is the truth," the parliament's president, David Sassoli, said while announcing the winners in October.
Accepting the award in Brussels on Wednesday, Ms Tikhanovskaya noted Belarusians had overcome "an invisible wall of fear" during the 2020 protests.
"We feel humbled that our story of resistance touched so many people around the globe," she said, while also urging countries in the EU and elsewhere to offer greater support to protesters.
"We call on Europe to be braver in their decision and to support the people of Belarus now - not tomorrow and not in the future. Your solidarity is important, but actions matter," she said.
Ms Tikhanovskaya was forced to leave Belarus after President Alexander Lukashenko, who has led the country since 1994, was declared the winner of the 9 August election.
The European Union has imposed sanctions on dozens of officials in Belarus in recent months.