Coronavirus: Monaghan has highest Covid death rate in Republic
- Published
County Monaghan has the highest rate of Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland per 100,000.
Figures supplied to Irish language broadcaster TG4 by the Irish Department of Health show the distribution of the Republic's 2,053 deaths by county
They date from the beginning of the pandemic up to 29 November.
County Dublin recorded 948 deaths, the highest number in the period and almost half of the Republic's total.
However, Monaghan had the highest death rate per 100,000 people - at 120.5 it was almost three times the national average.
The county has recorded 74 Covid-related deaths.
The next highest death rate was recorded by County Kildare at 92.6, while another border county, Cavan, was third at 78.8 per 100,000.
The lowest death rate in any county was Galway, with 9.7, while Sligo's was 10.7.
There were fewer than five deaths in Waterford and therefore the rate has not been given for it or the next lowest county, Leitrim.
The highest number of deaths in any month was in April with 1,175 deaths, more than half of the total for the period.
The average age of those who died was 83 years.
Of the 2,053 deaths in the period, 921 took place in nursing homes, 797 in hospitals, 36 at home, 12 in other settings and a further 287 deaths were recorded where the place of death was unknown.
Of the total deaths, 1,794 were in confirmed Covid-19 cases, 95 deaths were in probable cases while a further 164 deaths were in possible cases.
The Republic of Ireland relaxed many of its restrictions on 1 December, opening retail outlets, hairdressers, museums and libraries.
On 4 December, restaurants and pubs that have a kitchen and serve food reopened.
From Friday 18 December until 6 January, people will be allowed to travel to visit family and friends, but only three households can gather.