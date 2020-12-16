Foyle drowning tragedy: 'Cherish precious moments', says mum
A woman whose husband and two children died in a drowning tragedy in County Donegal has urged people to cherish every moment with loved ones.
Geraldine Mullan's husband, John, daughter Amelia, six, and son Tomas,14, died after their vehicle skidded into Lough Foyle in August.
She told RTÉ people must never forget how precious life is.
"I didn't know 20th August was to be the last day I got to tell John, Tomas and Amelia I loved them," she said.
Speaking on RTÉ' One's Prime Time programme, she said her hope is that, as a Christmas present to her own family, "more kids get hugs and kisses from their mums and dads and more people tell their loved ones that they love each other".
She added: " My message is just simple, just remember how precious life is, cherish every moment and tell the ones you love, you love them".
She said the hours before the tragedy had been "heart-warming" and "full of love and smiles".
John and Geraldine had taken a day off work, and had been shopping for school uniforms with the children.
"We had a lovely lunch and then we just had a beautiful family day out. It was magical," Geraldine said.
"I didn't know that day would have been our last, but I wouldn't have changed anything about that day and the way we spent it, because we spent it as a family."
She remembers "the smiles John, Tomas and Amelia had that day, and the laughs that we had".
The day would give way to the night on which her "heart just broke".
'I knew at that stage'
As the family made their way home, their car skidded off the road into the lough.
Geraldine managed to raise the alarm.
"I knew at that stage, I knew before they told me, because I knew that by the time help had arrived they were gone," she said.
A member of the coast guard, Kevin Barr, came to her aid while she was in the water.
"I lost all hope at that time," she said.
"I knew my family were gone. I just wanted to be with them, and I asked him on a couple of occasions to let me go.
"Kevin was so brave; he held on to me and he kept apologising because he knew they were gone too. He just said: I'm so sorry Geraldine, I can't let you go'."
Her father, she said, called those first responders Geraldine's "guardian angels".
Garda (Irish police) sergeant Charlene Anderson was among them.
"Nobody should have to break the news to somebody that they've lost their entire family," Geraldine said.
"She was there with me, she broke the news, she was so compassionate, so professional, all the while managing all the emergency services at the same time."
As she was taken to see her family, the emergency services "stood in unity".
"They'll be waiting for me'
"I got to see them, kiss them one more time, I got to say goodbye to them. That meant everything to me.
"When it's my time to go I know they'll be there waiting for me."
Her children had been found by rescuers in each other's arms, hugging each other in their final moment.
"That's what I can picture and that brings me great peace and great comfort," she said.