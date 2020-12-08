France helicopter crash: Rescue operation under way in Alps
A helicopter carrying six people has crashed in the French Alps.
The aircraft - owned by Service Aérien Francais, a mountain rescue company - went down near the town of Bonvillar in the Savoie area.
A rescue operation involving 40 people and three helicopters is under way. The cause of the crash is unknown.
The alarm was raised by the pilot who managed to eject himself, and contact has been made with one person involved in the crash, local officials say.