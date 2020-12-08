Germany takes in Syrian White Helmets ex-leader Saleh
Germany has taken in an ex-leader of the Syrian White Helmets aid group and his family, despite earlier suspicions that he had jihadist links.
Khalid al-Saleh and his family flew to Germany on a German government plane on Monday, Spiegel news reported. They had been living in a Jordanian camp.
Their arrival was confirmed by the German foreign ministry.
He was among 422 White Helmets and family members who fled southern Syria during a government offensive in 2018.
In a clandestine operation, the Israeli military evacuated them via the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, at the request of the UK and some other nations, and Jordan agreed to accommodate them temporarily.
Spiegel reports that since that evacuation the German interior ministry had refused to let Mr Saleh move to Germany, suspecting him of sympathising with jihadists, but his arrival on Monday followed pressure from the German foreign ministry.
There was also reportedly pressure from the Jordanian authorities, who had agreed to let the Syrians stay for three months on condition that they then moved to Germany, the UK or another host country.
Mr Saleh denied any links to jihadists, Spiegel reported. Germany earlier refused to let him in after sending security officials to question him in a Jordanian camp, where they also checked his mobile phone contents.
The White Helmets describe themselves as a volunteer workforce that acts to save people in Syria's war zones. Their official name is the Syrian Civil Defence - they began in early 2013, rescuing victims of government shelling and air raids.
The White Helmets operate only in rebel-held areas, although they say they are non-partisan.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his backers Russia and Iran say the White Helmets support the rebels and have links to jihadist groups.
In September 2018 the UK government said the White Helmets group "has saved over 115,000 lives and protected the Syrian people who are bearing the brunt of the conflict".
The UK has also resettled some of the White Helmets and their families who fled the war.
Germany's DPA news agency says Germany agreed to take in eight White Helmets and their families - 47 people in all - but not all managed to flee Syria. In late 2018 three White Helmets and their family members arrived in Germany.