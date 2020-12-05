Justice Minister Helen McEntee's pregnancy a first for Irish cabinet
- Published
A minister in the Republic of Ireland has become the country's first serving cabinet member to announce she is pregnant while in office.
Helen McEntee, the Irish Justice Minister, made the announcement on Saturday.
She revealed the news on social media and said this year would be the last Christmas she and her husband Paul Hickey spend as a "duo".
A spokesperson said the baby was due in May 2021.
Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) Leo Varadkar, a Fine Gael colleague, congratulated the couple and said he was "delighted" to hear the news.
Mrs McEntee's spokesperson said the minister "will take a period of maternity leave next year to care for their baby".
Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that TDs (members of parliament) are not entitled to paid maternity leave.