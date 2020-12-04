Faroe Islands: Inside the under-sea tunnel network
The Faroe Islands is set to open an under-sea roundabout following more than three years of construction.
The underwater tunnels connect the islands of Streymoy and Eysturoy in a network some 6.8 miles (11km) long. The network is scheduled to open on 21 December.
The tunnel network will come as a relief to residents, cutting down the travel time between the capital Tórshavn to Runavík from an hour and 14 minutes to just 16 minutes.
The lowest point of the tunnel network is 187 metres (613ft) below sea level.
In order to ensure the safety of those using the tunnel, the steepest incline is no more than a 5% gradient, the company behind the tunnels confirmed.
A test-run involving emergency services is scheduled for 17 December, according to local media.
The roundabout in the middle of the network will contain artwork by Faroese artist Trondur Patursson. The art will comprise of sculptures and light effects.
Those using the tunnels will be required to pay a toll fee. Local.fo, a Faroese news website, reports that passenger cars will have to pay 75 Danish Krona (£9.10) one way.
Locals can sign up to a subscription which makes it cheaper.
According to contractors NCC, the tunnels are the biggest infrastructure investment ever made on the Faroe Islands.
Another tunnel is currently under construction, connecting the islands of Sandoy and Streymoy.
The Faroe Islands, a series of 18 islets in the North Atlantic located halfway between Iceland and Norway, constitute an autonomous region of Denmark.
