Coronavirus: Irish shutdown eases with hospitality reopening
Restaurants, cafes, hotels and some pubs in the Republic of Ireland will reopen on Friday in a further easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
It is the latest phase of the country's gradual reopening after six weeks of lockdown.
Only pubs that have a kitchen and serve food can reopen on Friday.
Martina Barrett, secretary of the County Donegal branch of the Vintners' Federation of Ireland, said it was "good news" for the pubs that can trade again.
About 80% of the pubs in the county are drink-only pubs, including Ms Barrett's pub in Portnoo.
"It would be nice to know what's next for the wet pubs," she told BBC News NI.
"There has been absolutely no mention of when we might be able to open again, that's been disappointing.
"We still do not know what the long-term plan is."
In bars that are to reopen, alcohol can only be sold to a person at the same time as they order a meal for at least €9 (£8).
Cafes and restaurants will open again for the first time in six weeks.
Brendan McGlynn runs tea rooms in Letterkenny, in County Donegal, and is expecting a busy first day back in business.
"I know from the amount of comments on Facebook people are really looking forward to getting back in, having their breakfast, a coffee, having their lunch," he said.
"And the staff are looking forward to seeing everyone."
'Extreme caution'
On Thursday Prof Philip Nolan of the National Public Health Emergency Team said Ireland was at a "constant level of disease" and had reached the full extent of gains from the most recent restrictions.
He asked people to use "extreme caution" to avoid an infection surge over Christmas.
Retail outlets, hairdressers, museums and libraries in the Republic of Ireland reopened earlier this week.
People can also attend religious services again, while hotels and guesthouses, with services limited to residents only, have also reopened.
Gatherings of 15 people can take place outdoors.
Inter-county travel restrictions end on 18 December when up to three households will be allowed to meet indoors.