BBC News

Trier: Two killed by car in pedestrian zone in Germany

Published
image copyrightReuters
image captionThe incident happened in Trier's town centre

At least two people have been killed and several others injured after being hit by a car in a pedestrian area of the western German city of Trier, officials say.

Police say the driver, a 51-year-old from the region, has been arrested.

The circumstances of the incident are still not clear. The city's mayor described the scene as "horrible" and that the victims included a girl.

Police have told people to avoid the area, near the city's Porta Nigra gate.

A Christmas market that is usually held there was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

Footage from the scene showed police vans and other emergency vehicles parked on a wide shopping street.

Mayor Wolfram Leibe told public broadcaster SWR that up to 15 people had been injured, and some of them had serious wounds.

Speaking at a news conference, he said: "We [had] a driver who ran amok in the city... I just walked through the city centre and it was just horrible. There is a trainer lying on the ground, and the girl it belongs to is dead."

Map

A witness quoted by Trierischer Volksfreund newspaper said a dark grey Range Rover was driving at high speed.

Police have also told people to not share pictures and footage of the incident on social media.

Related Topics

  • Germany