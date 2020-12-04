The hidden story of African-Irish children

Over the years, Jude watched from his shop as the city changed and faces like his own were more visible. In the 1980s, he became a founding member of one of the first anti-racism groups in Ireland. People of African descent greeted him on the street, claiming him as one of their own. But his own searches continued to yield little about his heritage. From his correspondence with the Irish authorities, he knew his mother's name, her occupation, and the county she was from, but nothing about his father - no evidence that he was from Trinidad.