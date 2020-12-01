Denmark murder: Brothers jailed over Bornholm island case
A Danish court has jailed two brothers for 14 years for murdering a friend on the holiday island of Bornholm last summer.
The killing of Phillip Mbuji Johansen, who had a Danish father and Tanzanian mother, had stirred fears of racism.
However, no charges of hate crime were brought, even through prosecutors said they could not rule it out.
Magnus and Mads Moeller were found to have inflicted a prolonged and brutal attack on their victim.
They were found to have inflicted 39 separate wounds on their 28-year-old victim on 23 June.
Johansen's legs were broken and he suffered burns, stab wounds and brain damage in a sustained bout of violence that lasted at least 15 to 20 minutes, the court ruled. The brothers had beaten him with a wooden pole and a bottle, stabbed him with a knife and pressed a knee against his neck.
The forensic pathologist said she had never seen such severe injuries.
Danish authorities were criticised for not highlighting a racist motive in the murder but prosecutor Anna Moe told the court on Monday that they could not be sure of what was going on in the minds of the brothers at the time.
The murder happened at the time of Black Lives Matter protests around the world, including in Denmark, after the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis.
The court case took place in Bornholm's main town of Roenne and a Black Lives Matter protest was expected to take place later on Tuesday. Danish media reported that a counter-demonstration was also due to take place involving islanders and friends of the victim who did not believe there was a racist motive.
The elder brother, 26-year-old Mads Moeller, had swastikas tattooed on his leg, but a witness denied in court that he was racist. The prosecutor said that while it was not 100% certain that the motive was not racist, she said they were unable to "prove it in a court of law".
The Moellers themselves had argued they had not intended to kill their victim, merely to teach him a lesson because they believed he had made sexual advances to their mother.
Lawyers acting for the two brothers had argued that their sentences should not exceed 12 years.
