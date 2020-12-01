Coronavirus: Ireland's shops reopen as restrictions eased
All retail outlets, hairdressers, museums and libraries will reopen in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday in an easing of Covid-19 restrictions.
Ireland had been in lockdown for nearly six weeks, with rules similar to those in spring, except schools stayed open and construction continued.
It is now moving from the most severe level five restrictions to level three.
People will now also be able to attend religious services and play golf and tennis again.
Gatherings of 15 people can take place outdoors and gyms and swimming pools can reopen, as can hotels and guesthouses, with services limited to residents only.
However, people will not be allowed to leave their county except for essential reasons such as work, education or a medical appointment.
Households have been told not to mix with other households outside their bubble until Christmas week.
People are still advised to work from home where possible, and a face covering should be worn outdoors on busy streets, inside crowded workplaces and in places of worship.
From Friday, restaurants and pubs that have a kitchen and serve food will reopen.
However, pubs that do not serve food will remain closed except for delivery or take-away services.
From 18 December until 6 January, people will be allowed to travel outside of their county and up to three households will be allowed to meet indoors.
Last month, it was reported that Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar had advised against cross-border travel to Northern Ireland at Christmas, but he later said that was not the case.
Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster on Monday, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said no-one in the Irish government was suggesting that people could not cross the border.
"What needs to happen north and south is for people to respect the restrictions that are in place," Mr Coveney said.
"We are seeing strong advice coming from the executive in the north and the government in the south that there should be no non-essential travel.
"So in other words if people need to see a relative, if people need to travel for work or for study or medical reasons or other essential reasons, of course they are allowed to travel.
"But we're trying to contain a killer disease here and so people need to be responsible in how they travel, how they move around so we can limit the spread of this disease."