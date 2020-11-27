Stormont school portraits taking social media by storm
By Laura McDaid
BBC News NI
- Published
It started with a tweet.
When Education Minister Peter Weir visited a County Londonderry primary school on Thursday, the main item on the agenda was a bid for funding to improve the school grounds.
St Brigid's in Mayogall is "in dire need of investment", according to principal Mary O'Kane, and so, in an effort to impress the minister ahead of his arrival, primary seven pupils set about painting a series of portraits of ministers in the Northern Ireland Executive, which were proudly displayed in the school hallway.
Whether or not their endeavours secured the school's future funding remains to be seen, but the eye-catching display, later posted by Mr Weir on social media, provoked great debate amongst Stormont politicians on Friday morning.
"Suffice to say some of us come out better than others," he tweeted, with a smiling emoji.
Whilst at @StBrigids_PS in Maghera I was shown this poster of my @niexecutive colleagues. Suffice to say some of us come out better than others😊Thank you for your very warm welcome this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/QfD2YQR27S— Peter Weir (@peterweirmla) November 25, 2020
Justice Minister Naomi Long was among the first to respond, saying: "I need my eyebrows done."
Health Minister Robin Swann replied: "Fantastic display and it looks as if I'm one of my all time heroes, with a beard!"
Fantastic display & it looks as if I'm one of my all time heros, with a beard! pic.twitter.com/5adIB3apjn— Robin Swann MLA : #StopCovidNI (@RobinSwannMoH) November 27, 2020
Portraits of the Stormont Executive Ministers - by pupils from @StBrigids_PS . @MarkCarruthers7 @bbctheview pic.twitter.com/6Twm590jl8— Darran Marshall (@DarranMarshall) November 27, 2020
Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín was the most controversial of interpretations as many saw a resemblance to former Conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher.
She took the comparison on the chin, replying: "Hate the thought of looking like Thatcher but absolutely love these paintings and the creativity of the kids. Well done."
Hate the thought of looking like Thatcher but absolutely love these paintings & the creativity of the kids. Well done 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/MWfMYC65BJ— Carál 😷 Ní Chuilín-Nigh do lámha ✊ (@CaralNiChuilin) November 27, 2020
Irish News journalist Alison Morris tweeted that Finance Minister Conor Murphy "looks like Bill Clinton", but that Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots "wins hands down".
I’m in a wrinkle at the kids drawings of the executive at the end of The View @conormurphysf looks like Bill Clinton @CaralNiChuilin looks like Thatcher and @NicholaMallon is purple, but the @edwinpootsmla one wins hands down 😆 pic.twitter.com/BfmPGJLiEd— Allison Morris (@AllisonMorris1) November 26, 2020
Principal Mary O'Kane said she was delighted the pictures had brought "a bit of colour to an otherwise grey morning", on which further Covid restrictions were introduced across Northern Ireland.
"It's very obvious who some of them are, for example, Naomi long, but some of us here in the school thought Peter Weir looked more like the GAA pundit Joe Brolly.
"It's a bit of fun and all I can say is that there was definitely no offence intended to anyone in the executive and we're glad they all seem to have taken it in good spirit," she said.
Mrs O'Kane said the attention has "raised the children's spirits after such a difficult year".
"There've been lots of worries and fears being expressed by the children this week - is Christmas going to be okay? Are we going to get our presents? Are we going to see our grandparents? So this has boosted morale for the whole school on what would otherwise have been a fairly bleak morning."
'Brilliant Lavey kids!'
She also confirmed that Sinn Féin's Sean McPeake had not been elevated to ministerial status, but was included in the poster because he is a local councillor and is on the school's board of governors.
"He has always really encouraged the inclusion of politics in the school curriculum as he believes it will make the children politically astute as adults, so we thought he deserved a place on the poster."
Mr McPeake welcomed the apparent promotion with a tweet that read simply: "Brilliant Lavey kids!"
Brilliant Lavey kids!😂😂 https://t.co/vSiiyctICf— Sean Mc Peake (@SeanMcPeake3) November 25, 2020
And although the paint has barely dried on the first installation, a second was being curated on Friday morning with a different theme - BBC presenters.
"They heard it suggested on Good Morning Ulster and that was all the incentive they needed, so they're working away in there and Mr Stephen Nolan is already underway. And I have to say that the one everybody wanted to paint was the very handsome Barra Best - they were fighting over him. So I'll see how he turns out later today."
The Minister also visited @StBrigids_PS, Mayogall today and met Principal Mary O’Kane, Chair of Board of Governors Brenda Henry, local representatives and others. He was given a tour of the school and discussed issues including minor works and accommodation. pic.twitter.com/iPSy70tfTj— Education NI (@Education_NI) November 25, 2020