Irish cabinet to meet on easing Covid-19 rules
The Republic of Ireland's cabinet will meet on Friday to finalise plans for easing its level five restrictions.
The country has been in a lockdown broadly similar to that of the Spring except that schools remained opened and construction continued.
It is understood public health officials have expressed concerns about the dangers posed by opening up restaurants and pubs that serve food.
However, restaurants and gastro pubs are expected to reopen on 7 December.
New rules are expected around the distance between tables in premises and the amount of time customers can stay there will be reduced.
From next Wednesday, all shops and hairdressers can open and people will be able to travel within their county and attend religious services.
It follows a five-hour meeting on Thursday night of the Covid-19 Cabinet sub-committee.
It had been reported that tánaiste (Irish deputy PM) Leo Varadkar had advised against cross-border travel to Northern Ireland at Christmas.
However, Leo Varadkar clarified on Thursday that there was "no question of there being an outright travel ban between north and south".
"It's not under consideration, not being discussed - period," he told the Dáil (Irish parliament).
'Cross-border travel'
The tánaiste further clarified that as the Republic of Ireland moves from level five to level three restrictions next week, "inter-county travel will still be restricted and will only be allowed for work, school or essential purposes like caring for an elderly relative".
"So that means that inter-county travel including cross-border travel for shopping or visiting friends and relatives will not be allowed," he said.
He added that they hoped to be in a position to advise people that they can travel between counties, including Northern Ireland, in order to visit friends and relatives closer to Christmas, but that will depend on the data at that point.
When asked about previous comments about cross-border travel, a spokesman for Mr Varadkar said the Fine Gael meeting where he was reported to have raised the issue was "private".