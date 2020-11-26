Outrage as Italian TV show gives 'sexy shopping' advice
- Published
Italy's public broadcaster has ordered an inquiry after a TV show featured advice on "how to shop in a sexy way".
In the show, Detto Fatto, a scantily clad woman in high heels and mini-shorts, tells women to "arch their backs" in supermarkets to reach products on higher shelves.
It gave tips on pushing a trolley in an alluring way and raising a knee for "extra intrigue".
The episode caused outrage among viewers and politicians.
Many pointed out that it was aired on the eve of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
The chief executive of broadcaster Rai, Fabrizio Salini, suspended the show and ordered an investigation, saying the episode had "nothing to do with the spirit of public service and with the editorial line of Rai".
Bianca Guaccero, presenter of Detto Fatto (which translates as no sooner said than done), also apologised "on behalf of my whole team", adding: "As I have always done in my life, I will make sure that this never happens again."
The segment began with Emily Angelillo - a pole dancing teacher and ballerina - performing a dance and then advising women how to wear high heels in places such as the supermarket.
Angelillo also gives candid advice on how to pick something up that has fallen on the floor.
"I would squat with one knee more bent than the other, keeping my legs closed so I don't spread my legs to make the situation more vulgar," she said.
Emily Angelillo later issued an apology on her Facebook page, saying she was "sorry for all the women who felt insulted".
Sono veramente amareggiata e dispiaciuta per tutto ciò che è accaduto. Innanzitutto mi dispiace per tutte le donne che...Posted by Emily Angelillo on Thursday, November 26, 2020
There was widespread condemnation of the show on Italian social media.
Gli stereotipi di genere sono duri a morire, ma è questa l'immagine che vogliamo dare nel 2020? È il #25novembre, parliamo pure della violenza contro le donne, ma domani - vi prego - parliamo anche di linguaggio e di come alcuni media ancora oggi raccontano la donna.#dettofatto pic.twitter.com/xiKeqMbEZN— Mariastella Gelmini (@msgelmini) November 25, 2020
Cecilia D'Elia, spokeswoman for the conference of democratic women, said the sketch had given an image of women who are "stereotyped and unworthy of public service".
"Salini and the Rai executives must answer for what has happened," she said.
Government minister Andrea Martella also condemned the episode.
"Perhaps a tutorial would be needed not on how to shop but on how to do a public service without trampling the value and history of Rai," he said.