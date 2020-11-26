Covid-19: Preparation for NI vaccination programme in December
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
Plans are under way to allow Northern Ireland's vaccination programme to begin next month, according to the Health Minister Robin Swann.
Without regulatory approval any plans at this stage are provisional.
According to the Department of Health, the vaccination programme will be on a phased basis, and will run well into 2021.
Plans include a public information campaign to encourage take up among the public.
The JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) group will decide on who should be first in line to receive it, but it has been widely reported that care home residents and health and social care workers will be the first priority groups.
The Health Minister said: "The progress towards a vaccine is highly impressive and extremely welcome. However, I have to reiterate that regulatory hurdles have still to be cleared so we should take nothing for granted.
"It is essential that people do not relax their guard against Covid-19 now, just because hopes are rising on the vaccine front.
"We have to keep doing all the right things to protect ourselves against the virus and that will remain the case for the foreseeable future."
This guidance from the Department of Health makes the rollout of the vaccine across Northern Ireland more of a reality.
However, it will be a major logistical exercise, requiring much organisation which will extend well into next year.
Mr Swann said that while he was "cautious by nature" he was "optimistic that vaccination will increasingly do the heavy lifting for us in 2021 in the battle against coronavirus".
"I am also very heartened by the scale of the preparatory work already undertaken for a vaccination programme in Northern Ireland," he added.
The NI Executive has been given an update on the department's plans which include fixed mass vaccination centres and the deployment of mobile units to care homes.
GPs and community pharmacists will also have a key role to play as the programme progresses next year.
The vaccines will be deployed as they become available. It is anticipated that each person receiving the vaccine will require two doses.