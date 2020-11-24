BBC News

Lugano attack: Two hurt in suspected terror incident in Switzerland

Published
image copyrightEPA
image captionA police car stood outside the department store where the attack took place

A woman has been arrested in the southern Swiss city of Lugano after allegedly injuring two other women in a suspected terror attack at a store.

She attempted to choke one and stabbed another in the neck with a knife before being stopped by shoppers, police say.

One victim is believed to have serious but not life-threatening injuries, while the other was lightly wounded.

The suspect, 28, was known to federal police from an investigation into "jihadist terrorism" back in 2017.

  • Country profile

A Swiss national, she lived locally in the Italian-speaking Ticino region.

"A department store in Lugano was the scene of a suspected terrorist-motivated attack on several people," the federal attorney-general's office said.

Norman Gobbi, president of Ticino's government, condemned the attack and said extremism "cannot find a place in our community".

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, whose own country became the scene of a deadly jihadist shooting earlier this month, tweeted his condemnation of the attack.

"My thoughts are with the victims wishing them a full & swift recovery. We stand with Switzerland in these difficult hours," he added.

Four people were killed in the attack on Vienna on 2 November, which followed other suspected Islamist attacks in the French cities of Paris and Nice this year.

media captionEyewitness Rabbi Schlomo Hofmeister said he originally mistook the attack for the sound of fireworks

More on this story

  • Switzerland country profile

    Published
    6 January