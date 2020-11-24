Coronavirus: French lockdown to ease after 'second peak passed'
France will begin to ease its strict coronavirus lockdown restrictions this weekend, allowing shops and cinemas to reopen, President Emmanuel Macron says.
People will also be able to share "moments with the family" over the Christmas period, Mr Macron said.
He said that France had passed the peak of the second wave of virus infections.
The country has reported almost 2.2 million cases and more than 49,000 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
In a televised address on Tuesday evening, Mr Macron said that restrictions would be eased from the 15 December for the festive period, with general travel restrictions lifted, as long as new infections stay at 5,000 a day or less.
He said he hoped to begin vaccinations against Covid-19 "at the end of December or at the beginning of January", starting with the elderly and most vulnerable.
The French president said that the situation would be reviewed on 20 January, and if infections had remained low, bars and and restaurants would then be permitted to reopen. Universities would also be able to accept students again.
However, if the situation had worsened, he said he would look at options to avoid triggering a third wave.
"We must do everything to avoid a third wave, do everything to avoid a third lockdown," Mr Macron said.
On Monday, France reported its lowest daily tally of Covid-19 infections since 28 September.
The country has been under a second national lockdown since the beginning of November. People have only been permitted to leave home to go to work, buy essential goods, seek medical help or exercise for one hour a day. Anyone going outside must carry a written statement justifying their journey.
While all non-essential shops, restaurants and bars have been shut, schools and creches have remained open. Social gatherings have been banned.