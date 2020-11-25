Coronavirus: How Europeans are preparing for Christmas and New Year

"I think it is a European problem," Mr Conte told La7 television. "If Italy decided to shut down all its ski lifts without any support from France, Austria and the other countries, then Italian tourists would risk going abroad and bringing the [virus] back home." France's ski resorts will also stay shut and the leader in the German state of Bavaria backs temporary closures, but Austrian tourism officials believe they can offer safe holidays once restrictions are eased on 7 December and they disapprove of the Italian plan. Swiss resorts are already open.