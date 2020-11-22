Louth: Woman dies in single-car collision
A woman in her 30s has died in a single-car crash in Glebe, County Louth.
It happened at about 20:50 GMT on Saturday on the N2 at Glebe between Ardee and Carrickmacross.
The woman who died was the driver and only occupant of the vehicle involved in the crash, RTÉ is reporting.
Her body has been taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where a post-mortem examination is to take place.
The N2 at Glebe is closed in both directions with local diversions in place.
Gardaí (Irish police) are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.