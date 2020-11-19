Coronavirus: Dublin Airport Covid tests available at airport
Dublin Airport is opening two coronavirus test centres.
The first of two sites will open on Thursday morning, while a second is scheduled to come into use on Monday.
Members of the public can book tests run by two separate private companies, which will range in price from €99 to €159.
Those booking will have the option of either a walk-through facility or a drive-through setting.
It is expected that once both facilities are operational, they will be able to process up to 15,000 tests a day.
Vincent Harrison, the managing director at Dublin Airport said it was "a very positive step" to help people travel safely.
"We have been keen to provide testing at Dublin Airport for some time and the Government's recent decision to grant planning exemption, which we strongly welcome, will enable two testing facilities to open," he said.
However he added that the country needed "a rapid low-cost Covid-19 testing system for travel", similar to those being trialled in other countries.
The operations will be run by Randox and RocDoc and are available to any member of the public, whether they are travelling or not.
Tests must be pre-booked online for the service.
RocDoc said the company had been working with the airport for months in advance of the installation of the sites and they were "pleased to get the go-ahead".
"We will be installing a category two laboratory and testing facility, which will be able to process over and above the expected tests per day," Mr Rock said.
Randox will operate the walk-through facility.
Its facility will be situated in a building near the Terminal 2 multi-storey car park, while RocDoc's will be set up in the Express Green car park.