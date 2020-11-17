Mountjoy Prison: 'Largest contraband haul' seized in Dublin jail
- Published
The Irish prison service has seized what it says is the largest haul of contraband smuggled into a jail.
Ten thousand tablets, bags of cocaine, 30 mobile phones, bottles of whiskey, and steroids were found at Mountjoy prison in Dublin.
RTÉ News said the tablets were individually wrapped with prisoners' names on them.
The contraband was discovered following a search of a delivery van making a regular food delivery to the prison.
Intelligence-led operation
Sim cards, an exercise band and other drugs were also seized.
The discovery is part of an intelligence-led investigation by the Prison Service's operational support unit.
Gardaí (Irish police) have been called in and have removed five evidence bags.
RTÉ said prison authorities believed they had dismantled a major drugs and contraband distribution service within Mountjoy, which is suspected to be linked to Kinahan Organised Crime Group members in the prison.