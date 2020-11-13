Six-year-olds sketch rogue driver for German police
- Published
Police in the west German city of Hamm are using drawings by six-year-olds to trace a rogue driver who allegedly smashed through a road barrier.
The police praised the four young sleuths' sketches, saying they were officially part of the investigation.
The children were waiting to cross the road when they witnessed the driver, a woman with short blonde hair.
The driver "didn't care about the damage caused and kept driving", the police said on Facebook.
When the children - Luisa, Romy, Celina and Luis - reported the incident to their teacher she got them to sketch it and she then informed the police.
The police Facebook post has two of the sketches, but another one apparently shows the driver in more detail.
Readers were full of praise for the four budding detectives. "Super kids!" several wrote, and two suggested that the sketches were more useful than video surveillance images.
Local resident Michael Schulte wrote: "Terrific action by the kids. They don't look away, but act. Many adults could learn from the children's example."
Hamm is near Dortmund, in Germany's industrial Ruhr region.
You might also like: