Joe Biden and Micheál Martin 'have warm conversation'
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin and President-elect Joe Biden held a "warm conversation" by phone on Tuesday afternoon.
The taoiseach congratulated Mr Biden and Kamala Harris on their election.
The Irish government said Mr Biden "reaffirmed his full support for the Good Friday Agreement" and discussed his "strong Irish roots".
Mr Biden is set to become the 46th president of the United States, after being projected as the election winner.
But counting is ongoing in some states, with incumbent President Donald Trump disputing many of the results.
An Irish government spokesperson said: "The president-elect reaffirmed his full support for the Good Friday Agreement and they discussed the importance of a Brexit outcome that respects the GFA and ensures no return of a border on the island of Ireland.
"They looked forward to working together bilaterally and across a range of international areas including EU-US relations, the UN - including the Security Council, and on the important global challenges of Covid-19, economic recovery and climate change."
Mr Martin has described Mr Biden as "the most Irish of presidents since John F Kennedy".
He said the Irish government was "particularly pleased" that Mr Biden had "won the confidence of the American people".
He described the win as an "outstanding personal mandate" - the largest ever in the history of US presidential elections.
"It's fair to say, I think, the most Irish of Irish presidents since John F Kennedy," he told Dail Eireann [Irish parliament].