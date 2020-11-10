Coronavirus: Sixteen more Covid-related deaths in Republic of Ireland
- Published
A further 16 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the overall death toll to 1,963.
Another 270 cases were also confirmed.
However, there has been a significant drop in infection rates over the past two weeks which Ireland's chief medical officer described as "encouraging".
The Republic of Ireland is in the middle of a six-week lockdown after the government imposed its highest level of Covid restrictions from 21 October.
On Tuesday, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: "The significant improvement in the profile of the disease is encouraging."
'Positive trajectory'
The 14-day incidence rate of newly reported infections per 100,000 people stands at 152 cases.
Dr Holohan said this figure represented a 51% drop compared to the previous two weeks.
"To maintain this positive trajectory, we need to remain vigilant to the highly infectious nature of this virus, which can easily spread from person to person through close contact and by social mixing," he added.
"Our individual everyday choices to stay at home and keep our contacts to a minimum are vital to driving down the spread of Covid-19."
Under Ireland's level five restrictions, members of the public have been told to stay at home and work from home under most circumstances.
Travel is restricted to essential journeys only such as shopping for food, providing care or attending medical appointments.
People are allowed out to exercise but must do so within a 5km (three mile) limit of their homes.
The measures are similar to the first lockdown in the spring, but schools remain open this time.
The Republic of Ireland's Covid-related death toll includes both probable and possible cases and is subject to revision as the data is validated.
Of the 16 deaths reported on Tuesday - 14 happened in November, one in October and one "remains under investigation" according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).
NPHET also confirmed there were 282 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals across the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, 40 of whom are in intensive care units.