Two killed as Russian military helicopter downed in Armenia

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThe Mi-24 (file pic) is a large helicopter gunship

A Russian Mi-24 military helicopter has been shot down over Armenia, near the border with Azerbaijan, killing two crew members, the Russian defence ministry says.

The statement quoted by Tass news agency said a third serviceman was injured and taken to hospital.

A "Manpads" shoulder-launched missile brought it down, the report said.

Fighting is raging in Armenian-held Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijani forces have taken a key town there - Shusha.

