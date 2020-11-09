Two killed as Russian military helicopter downed in Armenia
A Russian Mi-24 military helicopter has been shot down over Armenia, near the border with Azerbaijan, killing two crew members, the Russian defence ministry says.
The statement quoted by Tass news agency said a third serviceman was injured and taken to hospital.
A "Manpads" shoulder-launched missile brought it down, the report said.
Fighting is raging in Armenian-held Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijani forces have taken a key town there - Shusha.