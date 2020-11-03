Vienna shooting: Arrests after Vienna attacked by 'freed jihadist'
- Published
Police have carried out a series of raids and made 14 arrests in the hours since a gunman murdered four people in the heart of Vienna.
The man blamed for carrying out the attack was a 20-year-old "Islamist terrorist" who was released early from jail in December.
Security has been tight in the Austrian capital as police launched a manhunt for further attackers.
But authorities believe the gunman shot dead by police may have acted alone.
Interior Minister Karl Nehammer has not ruled out the possibility of a second attacker. Some witnesses spoke of seeing more than one gunman and police are still assessing video footage of what happened.
The attacks began at around 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT) on Monday night, opposite the main synagogue in a pedestrian alley called Seitenstettengasse, and continued until the gunman was shot dead at 20:09.
Police identified a total of six crime scenes in the area, as witnesses described seeing attackers opening fire on people outside bars and then chasing them inside.
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the four who died were an elderly woman, an elderly man, a young male passer-by and a waitress. Another 22 people were wounded.
It was clearly an attack driven by "hatred of our way of life, our democracy", the chancellor said.