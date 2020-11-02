Vladimir Marugov murder: Russian 'Sausage King' killed in sauna with a crossbow
A Russian oligarch, nicknamed The Sausage King, has been murdered with a crossbow, investigators say.
Vladimir Marugov and his partner were in an outdoor sauna when they were attacked, reportedly by two masked assailants.
The woman managed to escape through the window and call the police.
Detectives found his body in the sauna, with a crossbow next to it. Marugov owned some of Russia's largest meat-processing plants.
The attack happened at Marugov's countryside estate, around 40km (25 miles) outside the capital, Moscow, early on Monday morning, Russia's Investigative Committee (similar to the FBI in the US) reported.
It did not name the man, but local media identified him as Marugov, the owner of the Ozyorsky and Meat Empire sausage factories.
The intruders demanded cash from Marugov, before fleeing in a car, the Investigative Committee said.
The getaway car was later recovered on the outskirts of the town of Istra, outside Moscow.