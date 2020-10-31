Lyon attack: 'Orthodox priest wounded in shooting'
- Published
An Orthodox priest has been wounded in a shooting in the French city of Lyon, according to reports.
Police sources told reporters that the suspect had fled the scene.
France's Interior Ministry tweeted that a serious incident was under way, but gave no details about what was happening.
It said security forces were on the scene in Lyon's seventh arrondissement and urged people to avoid the area.
The shooting happened when the priest was closing his church, media reports say.
A police source told AFP news agency that the attacker was armed with a sawn-off shotgun and had fled the scene after the attack.
The BBC has not immediately been able to verify this information.
The priest is reported to be in a serious condition, with a police official telling Reuters news agency that he was being treated on site for "life-threatening injuries".
The incident came days after three people were killed in a knife attack at a church in the southern French city of Nice, in what French President Emmanuel Macron said was an "Islamist terrorist attack".