Dublin: Murder investigation launched into mother and children deaths
- Published
Gardaí (Irish police) have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of the bodies of a mother and her two children at a house in Dublin.
The scene where the remains were discovered in the suburb of Rathfarnham earlier this week remains sealed off.
Seema Banu, 37, her 11-year-old daughter Asfira Syed and six-year-old son Faizan Syed were found dead in Llewellyn Court on Wednesday.
Post-mortem examinations on their bodies have now been completed.
Details are not being released for operational reasons.
It is understood the family had moved to the Republic of Ireland from India a number of years ago.
Gardaí said no arrests have been made and they were continuing to interview witnesses, conduct extensive door to door enquiries and gather and examine all relevant CCTV.
Orlaith Curran said staff at the Educate Together Primary School in Ballinteer were "deeply saddened by these devastating events".