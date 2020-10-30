Earthquake in the Aegean rattles Greece and Turkey
- Published
A powerful earthquake has struck off Turkey's Aegean coast, north of the Greek island of Samos, officials said.
The 7.0 magnitude tremor, about 17km (11 miles) off the coast of western Izmir province, was felt as far away as Athens and Istanbul, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
There was no word on casualties but images from the Turkish city of Izmir showed buildings that had collapsed.
Earthquakes are common in Turkey and Greece.
Reports said Friday's quake was also felt on the Greek island of Crete.
Video on social media showed people searching through the rubble of collapsed buildings but the footage could not be verified.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
