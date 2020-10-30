Mother and Baby Homes: Final report to be submitted
- Published
The final report by the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes will be submitted to the Irish government on Friday.
The 4,000-page report will include the testimonies of people who lived and worked in Irish mother and baby homes between the 1920s and the 1990s.
Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin has said the intention is to publish the report as soon as possible.
It has taken the commission five years to compile the final report.
Earlier this week, Irish President Michael D Higgins signed the controversial mother and baby homes bill into law.
On Wednesday, the Irish government said that adoptees and survivors of mother-and-baby homes are legally entitled to access their personal data.
Opposition parties and campaigners raised concerns the legislation would see some records sealed for 30 years.
But ministers have now said this will not be the case, after legal advice and those seeking information will be able to do so through the GDPR process.
What is the Mother and Baby Homes Commission report?
The Mother and Baby Homes Commission was set up under the 2004 Commission of Investigations Act.
It will be published after it is reviewed by the Irish Attorney General and the commission will be dissolved at the end of February 2021.
Earlier this week, Irish President Michael D Higgins signed the controversial mother and baby homes bill into law.
Mother and baby homes were established in the 19th and 20th centuries.
The institutions housed women and girls who became pregnant outside marriage.
Most of the babies and children were later adopted or spent time in orphanages.
The homes became an international news story in 2017 after "significant human remains" - claimed to be of nearly 800 babies and young children - were discovered in the grounds of a former home in Tuam, County Galway.