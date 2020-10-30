France attack: Nice in mourning after deadly church stabbings Published duration 19 minutes ago Related Topics Knife attack in Nice

image copyright Getty Images image caption People gathered outside the Notre-Dame basilica to pay tribute to the victims

The southern French city of Nice was in mourning on Friday for the three people stabbed to death in a suspected jihadist attack at a church.

A makeshift memorial has been set up outside the Notre-Dame basilica, where people have placed flowers and lit candles for the victims.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday's stabbings were an "Islamist terrorist attack".

He is to hold an emergency meeting with senior ministers on Friday.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up at places of worship and schools across France following two similar attacks within two weeks. Earlier this month a teacher was beheaded in a Paris suburb after showing controversial cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to some of his pupils.

media caption Police gunshots heard as three killed in Nice 'Islamist terrorist' stabbings

Mr Macron's subsequent defence of the right to publish the cartoons has stoked anger in several Muslim-majority countries.

Following the latest attack, police shot and wounded the suspected knifeman, identified as a 21-year-old Tunisian who had only recently arrived in Europe. He is said to be in a critical condition in hospital.

What do we know about the victims?

The two women and a man were attacked inside the basilica on Thursday morning before the first Mass of the day.

Two died inside the church, one of them a 60-year-old woman who was "virtually beheaded" close to the font. She has not been named.

French media have named one victim as 55-year-old Vincent Loquès, a devout Catholic who had reportedly worked at the basilica for more than 10 years.

Mr Loquès, a father of two loved by many of the church's regulars, was opening the building when the attacker slit his throat, police say.

The third victim was named by Brazilian media as Simone Barreto Silva, a 44-year-old mother of three born in Salvador on Brazil's eastern coast. She had lived in France for 30 years.

She fled to a nearby cafe with multiple stab wounds but died shortly afterwards. "Tell my children that I love them," she told those who tried to help her, according to French media.

Vincent Loques, 45, a father-of-two and sacristan of the Notre Dame basilica in Nice.



RIP pic.twitter.com/FDCJsECqAa — Latin Mass Society (@latinmassuk) October 29, 2020

On Friday people gathered outside the church to pay their respects. One message among the flowers and candles read: "Nice is still standing. Rest in peace."

What do we know about the suspect?

Police sources named the man as Brahim Aouissaoui. Prosecutors said he had arrived by boat on the Italian island of Lampedusa as a migrant last month and after quarantining had been ordered to travel on.

He arrived in Nice by train and had no papers except for a Red Cross document from Italy, investigators said. A Tunisian official said he had not been listed as a suspected militant.

Witnesses said the attacker repeatedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) before being shot by police.

image copyright EPA image caption The suspect was detained minutes after the attack at the basilica

A Koran, two telephones and a 30cm (12-inch) knife were found on him, said French chief anti-terrorist prosecutor Jean-François Ricard.

"We also found a bag left by the attacker. Next to this bag were two knives that were not used in the attack," he added.

In another development, a 47-year-old man believed to have been in contact with the suspect was detained by police late on Thursday, French media reported.

Tensions were raised further on Thursday by two other attacks - one in France and the other in Saudi Arabia.

Shortly after the Nice attack a man was shot dead in Montfavet near the southern French city of Avignon after threatening police with a handgun. Police later said the man was undergoing psychiatric treatment and they did not suspect a terrorism motive.

In the Saudi incident a guard was attacked outside the French consulate in Jeddah. A suspect was arrested and the guard taken to hospital.

What has President Macron said?

Speaking after visiting Nice, Mr Macron told reporters: "If we are attacked once again it is for the values which are ours: freedom, for the possibility on our soil to believe freely and not to give in to any spirit of terror.

"I say it with great clarity once again today: we won't surrender anything."

media caption French President Emmanuel Macron says France 'will never give in'

He said the number of soldiers being deployed to protect public places - such as churches and schools - would rise from 3,000 to 7,000.

France has raised its national security alert to the highest level.

A timeline of recent attacks in France

October 2020: French teacher Samuel Paty is beheaded outside a school in a suburb of Paris

September 2020: Two people are stabbed and seriously hurt in Paris near the former offices of Charlie Hebdo, where Islamist militants carried out a deadly attack in 2015

October 2019: Radicalised police computer operator Mickaël Harpon is shot dead after stabbing to death three officers and a civilian worker at Paris police headquarters

July 2016: Two attackers kill a priest, Jacques Hamel, and seriously wound another hostage after storming a church in a suburb of Rouen in northern France

July 2016: A gunman drives a large lorry into a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing 86 people in an attack claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group

November 2015: Gunmen and suicide bombers launch multiple co-ordinated attacks on the Bataclan concert hall, a major stadium, restaurants and bars in Paris, leaving 130 people dead and hundreds wounded