Dublin: School 'devastated' by deaths of mother and two children
The school principal of two children found dead alongside their mother in Dublin has said they will be "greatly missed by all who knew them".
They discovered the bodies of 37-year-old Seema Banu, her 11-year-old daughter Asfira Syed and six-year-old son Faizan Syed within the property.
RTÉ News reported that the family had lived there for about a year.
The Irish broadcaster said gardaí forced their way inside the house after neighbours became concerned.
The principal of the children's Educate Together primary school in Ballinteer said the school community's thoughts were "with the children's family and friends".
Orlaith Curran said her staff were "deeply saddened by these devastating events".
"Faizan Syed was in First Class and his sister Asfira was in Sixth Class. They will both be greatly missed by all who knew them."
'Disbelief and disorientation'
It is understood the family had moved to the Republic of Ireland from India a number of years ago.
The Indian Ambassador to Ireland said the woman's family were in a state of "disbelief and disorientation" about what had happened to them.
Sandeep Kumar said the embassy contacted the brother of Seema Banu in India and is offering the family support.
Ambassador Kumar said it was heartbreaking to relay the news to the family in India, but he understood the deceased have some relatives in the Republic of Ireland who have been in touch with gardaí.
He said he would continue to liaise with the family and give the support needed to return the bodies to India "in a dignified manner".
Gardaí said they are following a number of lines of inquiry. They have been speaking to neighbours, friends and family of the deceased to try and establish their movements in recent days.
Officers have been in contact with the woman's partner and father of the children who is said to be distressed and has been given access to medical treatment.
'Unhelpful speculation'
The results of the post mortem examinations, which are ongoing, will determine the course of the investigation but the case has been allocated the resources of a murder investigation.
Gardaí have appealed to members of the public not to circulate speculation on social media. They described such action as "uninformed and unhelpful to the criminal investigation".
On Thursday evening residents in the area held a candlelit vigil in memory of the woman and children.