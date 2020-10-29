France attack: What we know about stabbings in Nice
Three people have been killed in a knife attack at a church in the southern French city of Nice.
One suspect has been arrested over the stabbings on Thursday, which President Emmanuel Macron described as an "Islamist terrorist attack".
In response, France has deployed thousands of troops to protect churches and schools and raised its national security alert to its highest level.
What happened at the church?
On Thursday morning, the suspect entered the Notre-Dame basilica in Nice, where he attacked and "virtually beheaded" an elderly woman, officials said.
A man was also killed at the scene.
Another woman managed to escape the church and reach a nearby bar, although she later died of her injuries.
The suspect was shot and injured, and then detained by police at about 09:10 local time (08:10 GMT), reports said.
According to the city's mayor, Christian Estrosi, the suspect repeated the words "Allahu Akbar (God is greatest)".
Who were the victims?
The first victim was a woman aged about 70, who had come to the church to pray, a police source told Le Figaro newspaper.
The man who died is reported to have been a member of staff responsible for the upkeep of the church and in his 40s or 50s, according to French news reports. He is said to have left behind a wife and two children.
The third victim is reported to have been a mother aged about 40.
Who was the attacker?
Police have not yet confirmed details about the suspect, although French and Italian media have named him as Brahim Aioussaoi.
He is said to be a 21-year-old Tunisian national who travelled by boat to the Italian island of Lampedusa in late September.
He arrived in France earlier this month.
French authorities were able to identify Mr Aioussaoi using a document issued by the Italian Red Cross, according to Italian media, although it is not clear how he was able to leave Lampedusa or reach France.
What is the wider picture?
Islamist violence has once again become a key issue in France in recent weeks, following the beheading of a teacher outside Paris earlier this month.
Samuel Paty had shown his students controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed during a lesson on free speech.
While crowds gathered across the country to mourn his death, the killing reopened the debate about secularism and freedom of speech in France.
President Macron pledged to crack down on radical Islam in response to Mr Paty's killing.
However, his response has been met with protests and calls for a boycott of French goods in a number of Muslim countries.
Two other attacks took place on Thursday: one in France and one outside the French consulate in the Saudi city of Jeddah.