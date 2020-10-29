In pictures: Scene of knife attack in Nice
At least three people have been killed in a knife attack at a church in the southern French city of Nice.
Police have not yet provided details of a motive, but Mayor Christian Estrosi said a "terrorist attack" had taken place.
A suspect is in custody following Thursday's stabbings and a heavy security presence has been set up around the Notre-Dame basilica.
Mr Estrosi, pictured below speaking with police, said the suspect had repeated the words "Allahu Akbar (God is greatest)".
The killings come two weeks after a school teacher in Paris was beheaded after showing his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.
There have been anti-France protests in a number of Muslim countries after President Emmanuel Macron defended publication of the cartoons.
This is not the first time that Nice has experienced a terror attack. In 2016, 86 people were killed when a man drove a truck into crowds of people celebrating Bastille Day.
