Deadly stabbing attack in Nice - French media
- Published
At least one person has died and several others have been wounded in a stabbing attack in Nice, French media report.
Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said that one person had been arrested.
He said everything pointed to a "terrorist attack at the heart of the Notre-Dame basilica".
The interior minister appealed to people to avoid the area in the centre of the French Riviera city.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.