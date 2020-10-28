Dublin: Bodies of 'mother and two children' found at a house
- Published
The bodies of an adult and two children have been found at a house in Dublin.
Gardaí (Irish police) said its officers are at the scene of the incident in the south of the city.
RTÉ News has reported that the bodies are believed to be of a mother and two children - a boy and a girl - aged between six and 11.
The Irish broadcaster said officers forced their way inside the property at the Llewellyn estate in Ballinteer after neighbours became concerned.