Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia and Azerbaijan agree US-brokered ceasefire

Published
image copyrightEPA
image captionFighting over the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on 27 September

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a new US-brokered ceasefire in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The agreement was reached following intense negotiations, the US state department said, adding that the truce would come into force early on Monday.

Two ceasefires agreed earlier this month over the conflict were broken almost immediately.

Fighting erupted on 27 September around the mountainous enclave. The conflict has intensified again in recent days.

On Sunday, a joint statement released by the US, Armenian and Azerbaijani governments said the "humanitarian ceasefire" would begin at 08:00 local time (04:00 GMT) on Monday.

The announcement comes following discussions between US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun, Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

On Friday, both foreign ministers were in Washington for meetings with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday to congratulate those involved.

Mediators from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) are also due to meet again on Thursday to discuss the conflict.

Two earlier ceasefires brokered by Russia have failed to hold. The president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has also warned Russia not to get involved militarily in the conflict.

Nagorno-Karabakh is recognised internationally as part of Azerbaijan but is under ethnic Armenian control.

Clashes that began in the region in September quickly escalated into a large-scale conflict, with the shelling of towns and cities and the alleged use of banned cluster munitions.

Several thousand people have died and shelling has killed civilians on both sides. Tens of thousands have fled their homes.

media captionOrla Guerin on the scene of the blast in Ganja: "It looks more like all-out war than ceasefire"

