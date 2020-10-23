BBC News

Virus to stay 'at least until next summer' - Macron

Published
  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightReuters
image captionMany infectious people are in the streets without knowing it, a French hospital boss has warned

French President Emmanuel Macron says his country will be fighting the virus until at least the middle of next year as cases there surged past a million.

On Friday France recorded more than 40,000 new cases and 298 deaths. Other nations including Russia, Poland, Italy and Switzerland also saw new highs.

The World Health Organization said the spike in European cases was a critical moment in the fight against the virus.

It called for quick action to prevent health services being overwhelmed.

Daily infections in Europe have more than doubled in the past 10 days. The continent has now seen a total of 7.8m cases and about 247,000 deaths.

  • How new lockdowns are changing life across Europe
  • Tracking the global pandemic: Where has been hit hardest?
  • Five ways to avoid catching coronavirus indoors

"The next few months are going to be very tough and some countries are on a dangerous track," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.

Globally there have been more than 42m cases and 1.1m deaths.

What is happening in France?

Speaking on a visit to a hospital in the Paris region, Mr Macron said scientists were telling him that they believed the virus would be present "at best until next summer", he said.

But he said it was still too early to say whether France would go into a new full or partial lockdown.

An overnight curfew in the country is being extended to about two-thirds of the country - 46 million people - from Friday night for six weeks.

The curfew could be relaxed when new infections dropped back down to between 3,000 and 5,000 a day, Mr Macron said - a level of infection that was last seen at the end of August.

Meanwhile the head of a Paris hospital group warned that the second wave of infections could be worse than the first.

"There has been a perception in recent months that a second wave does not exist, or that it is a small wave. The situation is the opposite," Martin Hirsch, the head of the AP-HP hospital group, told local media.

image copyrightReuters
image captionPeople in much of France must be home by 21:00 local time from Friday

Many of those currently in intensive care in his hospitals were older people who had been self-isolating but had become infected when their children visited them, Mr Hirsch said.

"There are many positive people, infectious, in the streets without knowing it and without anyone else knowing it," he added.

Covid patients currently occupy nearly half of France's 5,000 intensive care beds.

And Prime Minister Jean Castex said a further influx of patients was likely - "The new cases of today are the hospitalised patients of tomorrow. The month of November will be difficult," he said.

What about Spain?

Earlier this week Spain became the first EU country to record a million cases - but on Friday Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the "real number" of cases was probably more than three million.

Mr Sánchez urged Spaniards to show "determination, social discipline and the necessary union" but did not announce any new measures to combat the spread of the virus.

media captionGavin Lee reports from the epicentre of Europe's second wave, which is in Belgium

The health minister and some regional governments have urged Mr Sánchez to impose an overnight curfew but other regional administrations have been reluctant, fearing the economic impact.

The prime minister - whose Socialist party does not have a majority in parliament - says a nationwide curfew would require a new state of emergency and he wants all regional governments to agree before taking this step.

image copyrightEPA
image captionSpain's La Rioja region has high rates of infection and has been closed off for 15 days

A two-week partial lockdown on Madrid - which had been resisted by city officials - is due to end on Saturday and the city will then ban households from meeting indoors between midnight and 06:00. Capacity in bars will be limited to 50%.

Meanwhile the regions of Castilla y León and Valencia are to impose their own curfews and the southern region of Andalucía is to bring a curfew in in the city of Granada.

However, Mr Sánchez said the current situation was not comparable to March, when the central government imposed a strict lockdown. The median age of those infected has also fallen.

Elsewhere in Europe:

  • Italy's public health body said the situation in many regions was approaching critical, and complete contact tracing had become impossible. The head of the southern Campania region, which has already imposed a curfew and shut schools, has called for a complete lockdown
  • Switzerland recorded a daily record of 6,634 new cases. Tighter nationwide restrictions are expected next week, but are not expected to include school closures
  • Russia registered 17,340 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, a new daily record
  • Poland has entered a nationwide "red zone" lockdown that includes the partial closure of primary schools and restaurants
  • Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis called on Health Minister Roman Prymula to resign after a tabloid newspaper published photos of him emerging late at night, without a mask, from a restaurant that was supposed to be shut
  • Germany recorded 11,424 new cases in the past 24 hours, suggesting a stable situation still under control, with an R rate of 1.1
  • The Netherlands has begun transferring patients to Germany as its own hospitals have come under strain
  • Portugal is imposing a lockdown on three northern districts, affecting 150,000 people - and the whole country will have restrictions on movement for next week's holiday weekend
  • Greece has declared a night curfew in Athens and other areas. It will come into force from Saturday and applies between 00:30 and 05:00

data in detail

Scroll table to see more data

*Deaths per 100,000 people

US 221,338 67.7 8,273,069
Brazil 155,403 74.2 5,298,772
India 116,616 8.6 7,706,946
Mexico 87,415 69.3 867,559
UK 44,158 65.8 789,229
Italy 36,832 60.8 449,648
Spain 34,366 73.6 1,005,295
France 33,885 52.1 930,745
Peru 33,875 105.9 874,118
Iran 31,346 38.3 545,286
Colombia 29,464 59.3 981,700
Argentina 27,519 62.0 1,037,325
Russia 24,786 17.0 1,438,219
South Africa 18,741 32.4 708,359
Chile 13,719 73.2 495,637
Indonesia 12,857 4.8 373,109
Ecuador 12,453 72.9 155,625
Belgium 10,539 91.8 253,386
Iraq 10,418 27.1 438,265
Germany 9,911 11.9 397,922
Canada 9,883 26.7 209,036
Turkey 9,513 11.6 353,426
Bolivia 8,558 75.4 140,228
Netherlands 6,876 40.3 253,284
Philippines 6,747 6.3 362,243
Pakistan 6,702 3.2 325,480
Ukraine 6,209 14.0 331,995
Egypt 6,155 6.3 105,883
Romania 6,065 31.1 191,102
Sweden 5,929 59.5 107,355
Bangladesh 5,723 3.5 393,131
Saudi Arabia 5,235 15.5 343,373
China 4,739 0.3 91,044
Poland 3,851 10.2 202,579
Guatemala 3,567 20.7 102,415
Morocco 3,079 8.5 182,580
Panama 2,597 62.2 126,435
Honduras 2,596 27.1 91,078
Israel 2,292 27.3 307,765
Portugal 2,229 21.7 106,271
Dominican Republic 2,206 20.8 122,398
Switzerland 2,039 23.9 91,763
Algeria 1,880 4.5 55,081
Ireland 1,868 38.8 53,422
Kazakhstan 1,796 9.8 109,907
Czech Republic 1,739 16.3 208,915
Japan 1,686 1.3 94,757
Moldova 1,630 40.2 68,791
Afghanistan 1,505 4.0 40,626
Ethiopia 1,384 1.3 91,118
Hungary 1,305 13.4 52,212
Paraguay 1,250 18.0 56,819
Costa Rica 1,236 24.7 99,425
Oman 1,137 23.5 111,484
Armenia 1,131 38.3 70,836
Nigeria 1,125 0.6 61,667
Kyrgyzstan 1,122 17.8 54,006
Bulgaria 1,048 14.9 33,335
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1,031 31.0 36,315
Myanmar 972 1.8 39,696
Belarus 941 10.0 89,642
El Salvador 936 14.6 32,120
Austria 925 10.4 69,409
Australia 905 3.6 27,466
North Macedonia 862 41.4 24,836
Kenya 858 1.7 46,144
Sudan 836 2.0 13,724
Nepal 791 2.8 144,872
Serbia 780 11.2 37,120
Libya 765 11.5 51,625
Venezuela 753 2.6 88,035
Tunisia 740 6.4 45,892
Kuwait 721 17.4 118,531
Denmark 690 12.0 37,003
Kosovo 657 35.6 17,263
Azerbaijan 642 6.5 46,593
Yemen 597 2.1 2,057
Uzbekistan 538 1.7 64,335
Lebanon 536 7.8 65,577
Greece 534 5.1 27,334
United Arab Emirates 472 4.9 119,132
Albania 462 16.0 17,948
South Korea 453 0.9 25,543
Jordan 443 4.4 43,620
Palestinian Territories 427 8.8 48,628
Cameroon 425 1.7 21,570
Croatia 393 9.5 28,287
Finland 355 6.4 14,071
Zambia 346 2.0 16,000
Senegal 321 2.0 15,484
Ghana 312 1.0 47,461
Bahrain 308 19.6 78,907
DR Congo 303 0.4 11,066
Norway 279 5.2 16,964
Syria 257 1.5 5,224
Angola 255 0.8 8,338
Montenegro 250 39.8 16,069
Madagascar 238 0.9 16,810
Zimbabwe 236 1.6 8,215
Haiti 231 2.1 8,979
Qatar 225 8.1 130,210
Slovenia 200 9.6 15,982
Malaysia 199 0.6 22,957
Malawi 183 1.0 5,864
Georgia 178 4.4 22,803
Jamaica 174 5.9 8,445
Mauritania 163 3.7 7,638
Nicaragua 155 2.4 5,434
Luxembourg 138 22.8 11,671
Namibia 133 5.4 12,406
Mali 132 0.7 3,428
Cuba 127 1.1 6,368
Bahamas 127 32.9 6,051
Ivory Coast 121 0.5 20,363
Lithuania 120 4.3 8,239
Gambia 118 5.2 3,657
Eswatini 116 10.2 5,805
Guyana 116 14.9 3,850
Guadeloupe 115 28.8 7,329
Suriname 109 18.9 5,150
Somalia 102 0.7 3,897
Trinidad and Tobago 101 7.3 5,392
Slovakia 98 1.8 33,602
Uganda 98 0.2 10,933
Chad 96 0.6 1,404
Congo 92 1.8 5,156
Cape Verde 90 16.6 8,033
Equatorial Guinea 83 6.3 5,074
Liberia 82 1.7 1,385
Tajikistan 80 0.9 10,613
Mozambique 79 0.3 11,331
Sierra Leone 73 1.0 2,337
Estonia 71 5.4 4,171
Guinea 70 0.6 11,599
French Guiana 69 24.4 10,295
Niger 69 0.3 1,214
Burkina Faso 65 0.3 2,406
Andorra 63 81.8 3,811
Central African Republic 62 1.3 4,858
Djibouti 61 6.4 5,512
Thailand 59 0.1 3,719
South Sudan 55 0.5 2,870
Gabon 54 2.5 8,901
Uruguay 53 1.5 2,663
Togo 51 0.6 2,120
Channel Islands 48 28.2 775
Latvia 47 2.4 3,797
Malta 46 10.5 5,026
Belize 46 12.0 2,937
Mayotte 44 17.0 4,203
Lesotho 43 2.0 1,918
San Marino 42 124.3 774
Benin 41 0.4 2,557
Guinea-Bissau 41 2.2 2,403
Maldives 37 7.2 11,316
Aruba 35 33.1 4,369
Vietnam 35 0.0 1,144
Rwanda 34 0.3 5,012
Singapore 28 0.5 57,933
Cyprus 25 2.1 2,966
New Zealand 25 0.5 1,914
Martinique 24 6.4 2,257
Isle of Man 24 28.5 348
Saint Martin 22 59.0 769
Botswana 21 0.9 5,609
Tanzania 21 0.0 509
French Polynesia 19 6.8 5,161
Réunion 19 2.2 5,015
Sao Tome and Principe 15 7.1 935
Sri Lanka 13 0.1 5,978
Diamond Princess cruise ship 13 712
Iceland 11 3.3 4,230
Mauritius 10 0.8 419
Bermuda 9 14.3 188
Papua New Guinea 7 0.1 583
Taiwan 7 0.0 544
Comoros 7 0.8 504
Barbados 7 2.4 222
Turks and Caicos Islands 6 15.9 698
Brunei 3 0.7 147
Antigua and Barbuda 3 3.1 122
Monaco 2 5.2 273
Fiji 2 0.2 33
MS Zaandam cruise ship 2 9
Curaçao 1 0.6 785
Burundi 1 0.0 550
Liechtenstein 1 2.6 252
Cayman Islands 1 1.6 235
British Virgin Islands 1 3.4 71
Montserrat 1 20.0 13
Western Sahara 1 0.2 10
Gibraltar 0 0.0 621
Faroe Islands 0 0.0 488
Eritrea 0 0.0 452
Bhutan 0 0.0 332
Mongolia 0 0.0 328
Cambodia 0 0.0 286
Seychelles 0 0.0 151
Saint Barthelemy 0 0.0 77
St Vincent and the Grenadines 0 0.0 68
Saint Lucia 0 0.0 39
Dominica 0 0.0 33
Timor-Leste 0 0.0 29
New Caledonia 0 0.0 27
Vatican 0 0.0 27
Grenada 0 0.0 27
Laos 0 0.0 24
Saint Kitts and Nevis 0 0.0 19
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 0 0.0 16
Greenland 0 0.0 16
Falkland Islands 0 0.0 13
Anguilla 0 0.0 3
Solomon Islands 0 0.0 3

Please update your browser to see full interactive

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country.

** The past data for new cases is a three day rolling average. Due to revisions in the number of cases, an average cannot be calculated for this date.

Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies and UN population data

Figures last updated: 22 October 2020, 10:14 BST

