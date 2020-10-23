Dublin mother and son's deaths 'a family tragedy'
Gardaí (Irish police) have said they are not conducting a criminal investigation into the deaths of a woman and her seven-month-old son in Dublin on Thursday morning.
The body of the mother, a paediatric nurse in her 30s, was found below a bridge in the west of the city.
Officers later found the boy's body at her home in Lucan.
Gardaí have described the incident as a family tragedy.
A post-mortem examination was carried out on the child on Thursday evening.
Police said they are still trying to establish the facts but are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.
They explained they were called after a woman was seen behaving erratically at the M50 toll bridge at about 03:45 local time.
Her body was found at Lower Road under the bridge.
When she was identified, police then went to the house in Lucan where they found her son unresponsive.
In a statement, gardaí said: "The primary focus of the investigation team at this time is the preparation of an investigation file for the coroner in respect of the still unexplained death of the infant boy."