John Gilligan arrested in Spain during drug raid
- Published
John Gilligan has been arrested by Spanish police in Alicante, following the discovery of drugs and a handgun.
Mr Gilligan was arrested as part of an investigation into a gang suspected of sending marijuana and prescription drugs from Spain to Ireland and the UK.
He previously served 17 years in prison for drug trafficking, before being released in 2013.
He was acquitted of the 1996 murder of Irish crime journalist Veronica Guerin.
As part of the operation Spanish police have also worked with gardaí (Irish police) and the UK's National Crime Agency.
Spanish police said the investigation into the crime gang began last year.
📽Detenido un conocido criminal irlandés que lideraba un grupo dedicado al envío postal de #marihuana y #medicamentos hipnóticos a #ReinoUnido e #Irlanda— Policía Nacional (@policia) October 23, 2020
En la operación hay 6 arrestados en #Alicante y se han interceptado 4 paquetes de 4 kilos de marihuana y 15.000 pastillas pic.twitter.com/AFUeZlLTEs
In a statement, An Garda Síochána noted the arrest and said it was working with Spanish police in relation to the incident.
"An Garda Síochána does not comment on ongoing investigations or operations/ investigations carried out by other police forces," it added.