Italian held in France on suspicion of 160 rapes and sexual assaults
A 52-year-old Italian man wanted in Germany on suspicion of carrying out 160 rapes and sexual assaults, mainly on underage girls, has been arrested across the border in France.
France's BNRF brigade for hunting fugitives said he was held last Friday at Rumersheim-le-Haut near Mulhouse.
He was wanted in connection with attacks, mainly on the children of his partners, between 2000 and 2014.
Officials said 122 inquires had so far been opened against him in Germany.
French reports said that among the offences he was suspected of committing were the rape of his daughter over a number of years.
German authorities first alerted their counterparts on 7 October that the suspect had crossed into France.
His whereabouts were passed on days later and he was detained on 16 October.
He is now being held in Colmar during extradition proceedings.