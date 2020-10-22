BBC News

Coronavirus: Sweden advises elderly to avoid self-isolation

image copyrightAFP
image captionNacka, near Stockholm: The Red Cross has been delivering to elderly people

Swedes aged over 70 and other at-risk groups should now follow the same coronavirus guidelines as the rest of the population, the authorities say.

Sweden previously advised those groups to avoid all close contact with people they did not live with.

But Sweden's public health chief said self-isolation had taken a toll on the elderly. The country has not imposed tough rules seen elsewhere in Europe.

A second lockdown is in force in the Czech Republic to tackle a big surge.

People must stay at home unless they have to go out to work, exercise or shop for food and medicine.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said the harsh restrictions were regrettable, but without this the hospitals would be overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients within about three weeks. The lockdown is in place until at least 3 November.

The country of 10.6 million was among the first to lock down in Europe back in March, when the first wave struck, earning respect for its tough policy of closing borders and mass-producing millions of masks.

But now it has Europe's highest infection rate - there were 14,968 new cases on Wednesday - and Covid-linked deaths have risen to 1,739, of whom 69 died on Wednesday, according to official data.

Some areas have recorded rates above 800 infections for every 100,000 people. In neighbouring Germany, 50 per 100,000 is considered the danger threshold.

image copyrightGetty Images
image captionQueuing for tests in Prague: the Czech infection rate is soaring

Cases are also increasing in Sweden - whose population is 10 million - though not as rapidly as in European hotspots such as Belgium, the Netherlands, France and the UK.

  • Did Sweden's coronavirus strategy succeed or fail?

For months elderly Swedes and other at-risk groups have been advised to avoid going to shops, including supermarkets and pharmacies.

Johan Carlson, head of Sweden's Public Health Agency, said the recommendations had helped reduce the spread of the virus to vulnerable groups.

But he said there had been physical and mental health consequences for those groups. Given the duration of the pandemic, he added, it was unreasonable for them to continue carrying that burden.

"There will be a risk for individuals. We will see that a few people will get sick, but we have to find a balance," he said.

The advice for the general population includes avoiding large gatherings - such as busy restaurants - frequent hand-washing, social distancing and working from home if possible, the BBC's Maddy Savage reports.

Uppsala, north of Stockholm, became the first region to introduce tougher local rules on Tuesday, with all residents advised to avoid physical contact with those they don't live with.

media captionRos Atkins looks at one country that's been an outlier since the start of the pandemic: Sweden

Elsewhere in Europe:

  • New "level 5" rules have come into force in Ireland- the highest level of Covid restrictions there
  • Germany has announced a record 11,287 daily number of infections. Health Minister Jens Spahn has himself caught coronavirus. He attended cabinet meetings on Wednesday, but officials say he wore a mask, and a big round table was used with spacing between ministers
  • Italy's Lazio region around Rome has joined two other Italian regions in declaring overnight curfews. Lombardy in the north starts its curfew at 23:00 (21:00GMT) on Thursday, Campania and Lazio follow suit on Friday. Prof Walter Ricciardi, who advises the government on health, has warned that "some metropolitan areas like Milan, Naples and probably Rome are already out of control in terms of controlling the pandemic"
  • Spain is the first EU country to reach a million infections and the northern region of Navarre has imposed restrictions on movement. The Rioja wine region says it will do the same
  • Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès, 45, is in intensive care - on Saturday she announced she had tested positive.

data in detail

Scroll table to see more data

*Deaths per 100,000 people

US 219,278 67.0 8,151,713
Brazil 154,176 73.6 5,250,727
India 115,197 8.5 7,597,063
Mexico 86,338 68.4 854,926
UK 43,726 65.1 741,212
Italy 36,616 60.4 423,578
Spain 33,992 72.8 974,449
Peru 33,759 105.5 868,675
France 33,623 51.7 910,277
Iran 30,712 37.5 534,631
Colombia 29,102 58.6 965,883
Argentina 26,716 60.2 1,002,662
Russia 24,205 16.6 1,406,667
South Africa 18,492 32.0 705,254
Chile 13,676 73.0 493,305
Indonesia 12,734 4.8 368,842
Ecuador 12,395 72.6 153,423
Belgium 10,443 90.9 230,480
Iraq 10,317 26.8 430,678
Germany 9,844 11.8 377,068
Canada 9,832 26.5 204,111
Turkey 9,371 11.4 349,519
Bolivia 8,502 74.9 139,890
Netherlands 6,771 39.7 236,376
Philippines 6,690 6.3 360,775
Pakistan 6,673 3.1 324,034
Egypt 6,130 6.2 105,547
Ukraine 5,947 13.4 317,756
Romania 5,931 30.4 182,854
Sweden 5,918 59.3 103,200
Bangladesh 5,681 3.5 390,206
Saudi Arabia 5,201 15.4 342,583
China 4,739 0.3 91,006
Poland 3,721 9.8 192,539
Guatemala 3,541 20.5 101,599
Morocco 2,976 8.3 175,749
Honduras 2,576 26.9 89,381
Panama 2,574 61.6 125,181
Israel 2,268 27.1 305,348
Dominican Republic 2,203 20.7 121,667
Portugal 2,198 21.4 101,860
Switzerland 2,138 25.1 83,159
Algeria 1,865 4.4 54,616
Ireland 1,852 38.4 50,993
Kazakhstan 1,768 9.7 109,623
Japan 1,677 1.3 93,667
Moldova 1,600 39.5 67,302
Czech Republic 1,513 14.2 181,962
Afghanistan 1,497 4.0 40,287
Ethiopia 1,365 1.2 89,860
Hungary 1,211 12.5 48,757
Paraguay 1,207 17.4 55,452
Costa Rica 1,204 24.1 97,075
Nigeria 1,125 0.6 61,558
Oman 1,114 23.1 110,594
Kyrgyzstan 1,111 17.6 52,526
Armenia 1,101 37.3 66,694
Bulgaria 1,008 14.3 30,527
Bosnia and Herzegovina 997 30.0 34,661
Belarus 933 9.9 88,290
El Salvador 926 14.4 31,666
Austria 914 10.3 67,451
Myanmar 914 1.7 37,205
Australia 905 3.6 27,429
North Macedonia 846 40.6 23,788
Kenya 839 1.6 45,076
Sudan 836 2.0 13,724
Serbia 778 11.1 36,282
Nepal 757 2.7 136,036
Venezuela 741 2.6 87,161
Libya 732 11.0 49,949
Kuwait 710 17.2 116,832
Tunisia 687 5.9 42,727
Denmark 686 11.9 35,844
Kosovo 656 35.5 17,009
Azerbaijan 630 6.3 45,295
Yemen 597 2.1 2,056
Uzbekistan 533 1.6 63,737
Lebanon 526 7.7 62,944
Greece 520 4.9 25,802
United Arab Emirates 466 4.8 116,517
Albania 454 15.7 17,350
South Korea 447 0.9 25,333
Cameroon 424 1.7 21,506
Palestinian Territories 413 8.5 47,616
Croatia 382 9.2 26,863
Jordan 380 3.8 38,937
Finland 351 6.4 13,555
Zambia 346 2.0 15,897
Senegal 319 2.0 15,432
Ghana 310 1.0 47,372
DR Congo 303 0.4 11,052
Bahrain 302 19.2 78,224
Norway 278 5.2 16,603
Syria 251 1.5 5,134
Angola 248 0.8 7,829
Montenegro 240 38.2 15,760
Madagascar 238 0.9 16,810
Zimbabwe 232 1.6 8,159
Haiti 231 2.1 8,976
Qatar 224 8.1 129,671
Malaysia 190 0.6 21,363
Slovenia 190 9.1 13,679
Malawi 181 1.0 5,860
Jamaica 173 5.9 8,321
Mauritania 163 3.7 7,621
Georgia 158 3.9 19,857
Nicaragua 154 2.4 5,353
Luxembourg 135 22.3 11,010
Mali 132 0.7 3,407
Namibia 131 5.4 12,326
Cuba 127 1.1 6,258
Bahamas 123 31.9 5,773
Ivory Coast 121 0.5 20,324
Lithuania 118 4.2 7,928
Gambia 118 5.2 3,649
Eswatini 116 10.2 5,788
Guyana 111 14.2 3,765
Suriname 109 18.9 5,133
Somalia 99 0.7 3,890
Slovakia 98 1.8 31,400
Uganda 97 0.2 10,691
Trinidad and Tobago 97 7.0 5,298
Guadeloupe 96 24.0 7,122
Chad 93 0.6 1,390
Congo 92 1.8 5,156
Cape Verde 87 16.0 7,800
Equatorial Guinea 83 6.3 5,070
Liberia 82 1.7 1,381
Tajikistan 80 0.9 10,533
Mozambique 75 0.3 11,080
Sierra Leone 73 1.0 2,331
Guinea 70 0.6 11,518
French Guiana 69 24.4 10,268
Niger 69 0.3 1,211
Estonia 68 5.1 4,127
Burkina Faso 65 0.3 2,387
Central African Republic 62 1.3 4,856
Andorra 62 80.5 3,623
Djibouti 61 6.4 5,469
Thailand 59 0.1 3,700
South Sudan 55 0.5 2,847
Gabon 54 2.5 8,884
Uruguay 51 1.5 2,560
Togo 51 0.6 2,071
Channel Islands 48 28.2 767
Latvia 47 2.4 3,609
Malta 45 10.2 4,737
Belize 45 11.7 2,833
Mayotte 43 16.6 4,159
Lesotho 42 2.0 1,833
San Marino 42 124.3 766
Benin 41 0.4 2,496
Guinea-Bissau 41 2.2 2,403
Maldives 37 7.2 11,232
Vietnam 35 0.0 1,140
Rwanda 34 0.3 4,992
Aruba 34 32.1 4,334
Singapore 28 0.5 57,921
Cyprus 25 2.1 2,687
New Zealand 25 0.5 1,887
Martinique 24 6.4 2,257
Isle of Man 24 28.5 348
Saint Martin 22 59.0 756
Botswana 21 0.9 5,609
Tanzania 21 0.0 509
Réunion 17 1.9 4,921
French Polynesia 16 5.8 4,548
Sao Tome and Principe 15 7.1 933
Sri Lanka 13 0.1 5,625
Diamond Princess cruise ship 13 712
Iceland 11 3.3 4,101
Mauritius 10 0.8 419
Bermuda 9 14.3 185
Papua New Guinea 7 0.1 581
Taiwan 7 0.0 540
Comoros 7 0.8 502
Barbados 7 2.4 222
Turks and Caicos Islands 6 15.9 698
Brunei 3 0.7 147
Antigua and Barbuda 3 3.1 119
Monaco 2 5.2 268
Fiji 2 0.2 32
MS Zaandam cruise ship 2 9
Curaçao 1 0.6 751
Burundi 1 0.0 549
Cayman Islands 1 1.6 235
Liechtenstein 1 2.6 224
British Virgin Islands 1 3.4 71
Montserrat 1 20.0 13
Western Sahara 1 0.2 10
Gibraltar 0 0.0 577
Faroe Islands 0 0.0 485
Eritrea 0 0.0 452
Bhutan 0 0.0 330
Mongolia 0 0.0 326
Cambodia 0 0.0 285
Seychelles 0 0.0 149
Saint Barthelemy 0 0.0 72
St Vincent and the Grenadines 0 0.0 67
Saint Lucia 0 0.0 36
Dominica 0 0.0 33
Timor-Leste 0 0.0 29
Grenada 0 0.0 27
Vatican 0 0.0 27
New Caledonia 0 0.0 27
Laos 0 0.0 23
Saint Kitts and Nevis 0 0.0 19
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 0 0.0 16
Greenland 0 0.0 16
Falkland Islands 0 0.0 13
Anguilla 0 0.0 3
Solomon Islands 0 0.0 3

This information is regularly updated but may not reflect the latest totals for each country.

** The past data for new cases is a three day rolling average. Due to revisions in the number of cases, an average cannot be calculated for this date.

Source: Johns Hopkins University, national public health agencies and UN population data

Figures last updated: 20 October 2020, 11:32 BST

