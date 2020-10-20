Coronavirus: New restrictions create uncertainty, says Irish PM
By Shane Harrison
BBC NI Dublin correspondent
- Published
Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin has said he accepts that imposing new Covid-19 restrictions in the Republic will create anxiety and uncertainty.
He said this is especially true for those at risk of losing their jobs.
Speaking in the Dáil, Mr Martin added that protection of the public health is paramount.
On Monday, the cabinet agreed to restrictions similar to those which were in place in spring, but with schools remaining open.
The new level five restrictions, which is the highest level, are set to come into effect from midnight on Wednesday.
Under the rules, people will only be able to exercise within 5km (3 miles) of their home.
The government has confirmed there will be a penalty for travel beyond that distance, with exemptions for essential work and essential purposes.
Analysis
By Shane Harrison, BBC News Dublin Correspondent
For many people in the Republic of Ireland, Thursday morning will be a case of Back to the Future.
Unless someone is employed in an essential service they will be asked to work from home.
Many more who work in non-essential retail including the hospitality industry will be made temporarily unemployed but they will be able to get a special Pandemic Unemployment Benefit.
Those working from home and looking to get a bit of exercise in to break the monotony know they shouldn't travel more than 5km (3 miles) from where they live.
But at least there is one saving grace compared to the Spring lockdown for many parents - the schools and caches will remain open.
After the Spring lockdown city centres continued to see lower numbers of visitors than before.
Footfall is expected to fall once again.
Unlike the good weather and lengthening days of the earlier restrictions wet and dark days are more likely to be the norm for the next 6 weeks.
And for many it will be as much a case of Groundhog Day as Back to the Future.
Mary Lou McDonald, the leader of the main opposition party Sinn Féin, said she supported the decision but criticised the three-party coalition government's policy of giving mortgage holders a six-month break when other EU countries are being given twelve months.
Mr Martin accused her of populism and told her to get her own house in order.
He pointed out the Northern Ireland executive, which includes Sinn Féin ministers, had only given a three-month break.
"It's always somebody else's responsibility but never yours," he added.
The taoiseach indicted that the state could see regular lockdowns and re-opening for up to a year until a vaccine is widely available.
"This is not an exact science," he said, while acknowledging there is emerging evidence about the impact lockdown on delayed diagnosed on heart and cancer problems.